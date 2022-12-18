China's cities battle first wave of COVID-19 surge as wider spread looms

CHINA'S BOOSTER SPRAY. Residents queue to receive a nasal spray COVID-19 booster vaccine in Beijing, China, on December 17, 2022 in this still image obtained from a video. China is currently in the first of an expected three waves of COVID-19 cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou BEIJING, China – Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday, December 18, as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that hit urban centers from north to south. China is currently in the first of an expected three waves of...