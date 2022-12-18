North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles, Says South Korea Military

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, South Korea's military said. Japan's Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The missiles flew to an altitude of 550 kms (342 miles) and covered a range of 250 kms (53 miles), according to the Japanese Defence Ministry. Ino said there had been no report of damage from the missiles so far. The North's missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts...