KIM JONG-UN. In this file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to the Central Officers School of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. SEOUL, South Korea (1st UPDATE) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday, December 18, South Korea’s military said. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the North Korean-fired ballistic missile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), citing unnamed government officials. The North’s missile launch comes just days after...