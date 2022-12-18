North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korean military says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday Dec. 18, South Korea's military said. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, South Korea's military said. Japan's Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The missiles flew to an altitude of 550 kilometers (342 miles) and covered a range of 250 kilometers (53 miles), according to the Japanese Defence Ministry. Ino said there had been no report of damage from the...