Indian PhD scholar Rishi Rajpopat who solved a grammatical question related to an ancient Sanskrit text was a point of conversation for Congress leaders online. The party said Rajpopat received a grant from the Rajiv Gandhi foundation and hit out at the BJP for allegedly “defaming” the organisation. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson and social media incharge Supriya Shrinate said on Sunday, “Rishi Rajpopat’s devotees praised him a lot for solving the 2500-year-old Sanskrit mystery, then it came to know that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had given him a scholarship to study at Cambridge University. Now, bhakts are confused. Well,...