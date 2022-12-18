GOP rep says U.S. users should delete TikTok

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) on Sunday said U.S. users should delete the social media app TikTok, owned by the China-based parent company ByteDance, over concerns about its ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “I recognize, particularly as a younger member of Congress, this will make me very unpopular with your teenagers and many others,” Gallagher told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked if users should delete the app. “The question we have to ask is whether we want to give the CCP the ability to track our location, track what websites we visit even when...