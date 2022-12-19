Twitter prohibits users from promoting Facebook, Mastodon

Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames. The move would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms’ META-Q Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: “Why?.” In a reply to another user posting about the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, “doesn’t make...