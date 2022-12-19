ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securiti…

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 7, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go...