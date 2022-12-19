Concession awards mark a reset for Macao casinos

Macao's government relies on casinos for over 80% of its income, with most of the population employed directly or indirectly by the casino industry. With mandatory quarantines lifted, ferry and airline service resuming, and licenses renewed, casinos hope 2023 marks a new beginning for the world's preeminent gambling destination, Macao. The Macao government awarded six companies new 10-year concessions to operate their integrated casino resorts. A concession essentially is an operating agreement with the government, which in turn, licenses the operators. To win the permission, the casino companies agreed to invest collectively nearly $15 billion dollars in Macao to achieve...