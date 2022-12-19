Delete TikTok, House GOP foe of China says

Americans should delete TikTok even though “we don’t know” whether the Chinese government is using the app to harm U.S. children, Rep. Mike Gallagher said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Particularly as a younger member of Congress, this will make me very unpopular with your teenagers and many others,” Gallagher (R-Wis.) told host Jake Tapper. “But the fundamental problem is this, Jake: TikTok is owned by ByteDance, and ByteDance is effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.” Gallagher raised concerns, as other tech watchers have before, that TikTok may track users’ personal data even outside the app itself,...