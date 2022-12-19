Kevin McCarthy speakership: Gallagher signals confidence in California Republican's bid to lead House

Washington CNN — A Republican lawmaker on Sunday signaled confidence in House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s ability to capture the speakership and move forward even as a number of conservative hard-liners are threatening to upend his bid. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that Republicans “will get there, and I’m not budging off my support of Speaker McCarthy.” “We can’t spend all of January … mired in this internal battle. We need to populate various committees. There’s all sorts of work that needs to be done,” he said. McCarthy is in a...