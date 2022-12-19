Kyiv under attack as nine Iranian-made Shahed drones shot down

U kraine’s capital Kyiv came under Russian drone attack on Monday morning, the country’s military administration said on Telegram. Officials said on the social media platform that nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down in the city's airspace with an alert continuing. The administration said: “The enemy is attacking the capital with Shahed barrage ammunition. Air defence is being at work.” Witnesses told Reuters news agency that several loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital. Oleksiy Kuleba, the Governor of Kyiv, confirmed the news on Telegram after air raid warnings were heard in...