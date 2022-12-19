Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar’s take on ungodly, un-Islamic bank interests is pointless

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has taken on the ungodly, un-Islamic, interest-charging banks of Pakistan. Your days are numbered, he thunders, because our government will implement the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling to end bank interest by Dec 31, 2027. On his orders, appeals challenging the FSC judgement made by the State Bank and National Bank will be withdrawn. Some will applaud Mr Dar’s new-found religious zeal; others will find this crass opportunism. With national elections around the corner — and with PML-N’s arch-rival Imran Khan having pushed politics rightward — this smells of one-upmanship. Every politician in the government...