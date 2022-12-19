Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices rose. Wall Street fell Friday after the Fed raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that is near a four-decade high. The European Central Bank warned more rate hikes are coming. That “hawkish rhetoric” indicates “mounting pipeline risks of a global...