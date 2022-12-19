OnePlus 11 Officially Teased, To Feature Triple Camera Setup; Details Inside

The phone will feature a triple camera setup along with hassleblad for better outputs. Oneplus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially teased its upcoming flagship model, the OnePlus 11. Notably, on December 17 at 2:30 PM local time, the company held an event in China where it tweaked some of the details of its upcoming smartphone by releasing a trailer. Looking at the trailer, it is evident that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a punch-hole front camera design. The company teased the phone with a classic Black colour glossy finish. Furthermore, the company is said...