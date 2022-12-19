Benchmark indices muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes

Indian shares opened little changed on Monday as hopes of demand recovery in China were offset by jitters over a potential global recession. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 18,268.60, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.03% higher to 61,366.56. The information technology stocks fell 0.5% after Accenture Plc forecast lower-than-expected sales for the upcoming quarter. Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma fell nearly 2% after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Halol facility in Gujarat. The stock was the top loser on the pharma index, which fell...