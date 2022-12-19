Elon Musk Launches Poll on Whether He Should Quit as Twitter CEO: Here's What People Said

(Reuters) -Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results. The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should. Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022 Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor"...