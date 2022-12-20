Assassin's Creed Jade Footage Leaks Online, Shows Traversal And Combat

Footage from Assassin's Creed Jade, an upcoming mobile game set in China, appears to have leaked. The video shows traversal and combat, in what appears to be one of the game's early sections. According to a report from VGC, the footage leaked on Reddit and appears to be from an early build. The gameplay, recorded from an iPhone, occasionally displays watermarks that disclaim, "This is an early version of the game and does not represent the final quality of the product." The leaked footage seems to be from the game's opening, tutorial sections. It shows a character leaping across a...