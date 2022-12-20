Official: Russia, Iran turmoil limited meddling in US vote

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both Moscow and Tehran’s ability to try to influence or interfere in the recent U.S. midterm elections, a senior American military official said Monday. U.S. agencies were on high alert before November’s vote for potential cyberattacks or foreign influence operations, particularly after adversaries were judged by intelligence agencies to have meddled in the last two presidential elections. But there was little sign of disruption in the midterms. “I was surprised by the lack of activity we saw from the Russians, the Iranians, or the Chinese,”...