‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Marketing & Promotion Blitz Led By Mercedes, Amazon, More

EXCLUSIVE: Buttressing the $441.6M global opening of Avatar: The Way of Water this past weekend –the 11th best ever– is a curated promo partner campaign assembled by Disney; a lineup that reflects the eco-friendly and technologically advanced sensibilities of the James Cameron directed epic. All in, the value of media which advertisers paid for here is estimated to be $170M+ per sources, a figure that’s higher than the $100M promo campaigns of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Eternals, but lower than that of last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which counted over $220M in media value from its...