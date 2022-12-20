FSLR Stock, SEDG Stock Among Goldman Sachs Top Picks For 2023

First Solar (FSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) hold big upside over the next 12 months, Goldman Sachs says, as the investment firm named SEDG and FSLR stock among top solar picks for 2023. X "While solar equities outperformed in 2022 vs. (the Russell 2000), stocks are still around 20% below early 2021 peak levels and valuations remain below pre-IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) levels," Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee said in a note to clients late Sunday. He added: "This is despite fundamentals having significant positive momentum that we see setting up for healthy upside across many pockets of the group...