They Don’t Pay Taxes: All India Gaming Federation Wants Government To Tackle Foreign Online Gaming Companies

Despite the massive growth in the “online gaming” sector in India, the latest changes in the taxation structure may make it difficult for gaming companies to survive the next two years of economic turmoil. This word of caution comes from Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation – a 12-years old industry body. Speaking to News18 Tech, Landers explained, “There are 60 years of judicial backing for online games. In India, the market is divided into games of skill and games of chance. Online gaming itself is very large and consists of several gaming formats whose revenue streams differ...