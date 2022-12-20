The smartphone manufacturer enjoyed a 19% share in the Indian market for the second quarter of 2022-23. CHINA’S arguably most popular smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi Corp has started laying off workers in several units of its smartphone and internet services business, reducing its workforce by about 15 per cent, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday. The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts. Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of September 30, the paper...