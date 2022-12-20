Why Covid cases are now rising in China

China’s health authorities on Monday (December 19) announced two Covid-19 deaths — the country’s first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach, the AP reported. Scary pictures and videos of crowded hospital beds and piled-up bodies have appeared on social media, even though they remain unverified so far. ??THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of ?? & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—?pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December...