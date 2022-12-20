China’s Covid-19 death reports spread as doubts grow about official virus data

BEIJING - China appears to be seeing an increase in Covid-19 deaths across a swathe of the country that aren’t being reported in government figures, according to social media posts, adding to speculation that officials are masking the full impact of their abrupt shift away from Covid Zero. People from Hebei in the north to Guangdong in the south have flocked to China’s Twitter-style Weibo platform to post about longer-than-normal queues at funeral homes, and crematoriums handling a growing number of bodies. The reports indicate the wave of fatalities that, until now, has been centred in the capital of Beijing...