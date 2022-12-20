The TikTok ban is set to be included in a massive omnibus measure to fund US government operations that is expected to be voted on this week, sources say WASHINGTON, DC, USA – US lawmakers will include a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill, sources told Reuters on Monday, December 19. The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices. It was the latest action by US lawmakers...