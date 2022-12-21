6 Things to Remember Before Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 3 arrives on Netflix tomorrow, bringing the titular American expat back to the City of Lights. It looks like the season has lots of changes in store for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), including a new haircut. But what led up to this point in Emily’s Parisian life? Before you dive into season 3, refresh your memory with this quick recap of Emily in Paris Season 2. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix Camille finds out about Emily and Gabriel’s night together At the end of season 1, Gabriel...