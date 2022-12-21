Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill

CNN — Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes roughly $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, boosts in spending for disaster aid, college access, child care, mental health and food assistance, more support for the military and veterans and additional funds for the US Capitol Police, according to Leahy’s summary and one from...