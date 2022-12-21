The rich and powerful: What’s the state of oligarchs in 2022?

Across the world, 2022 has been a stable year for the oligarchs. Defined as those who acquire wealth or power, then utilize one to gain the other, oligarchs have steadily increased their role in the global economy and the international system since the late 1980s. At the beginning of the year, oligarchs were heads of state or government in 18 countries around the world, ranging in size from Russia to the partially recognized state of Abkhazia, according to our count. As the year ends, that number has remained constant at 18 and is the highest of any year in our...