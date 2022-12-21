Best Drone Cameras You Can Purchase Under Rs 15,000 Mark In India And Where To Buy Them

> Tech Drones are one of the best innovations for filmmakers and content creators. Because apart from the aesthetics, aerial shots add a premium factor to the entire storytelling. Gone are the days when filmmakers had to mount gigantic cameras on helicopters to capture some mesmerizing aerial shots; now it can be achieved with just a few clicks and tap via a smartphone. Technology has taken a huge leap and we are all witnessing it while we watch the flying drones take off. Initially, when drones entered the global market, it was expensive for obvious reasons. The good news is...