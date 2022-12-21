Five moments that defined humanity’s space exploration ambitions in 2022

2022 was no doubt a momentous year for humanity’s achievements in space exploration. The most significant was Nasa’s Artemis 1, which marks the first steps on a long road to take humans back to the moon almost 50 years after Apollo 17, the last crewed mission. This year also saw the state-of-the-art James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) open for business, offering scientists unprecedented views into the distant universe. While NASA added more feathers to its cap, Chinese space agency CNSA (China National Space Administration) deployed and completed its Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) space station, becoming only the third nation to build...