Investments could flow back into China as companies avoid U.S. delisting

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba was one of the 100 over companies that had faced the risk of delisting in the U.S. in 2024 if their audit information was not made available to PCAOB inspectors. Budrul Chukrut | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images Investors could regain the confidence to put their money in Chinese tech stocks as these companies avoid delisting from U.S. stock exchanges and the Chinese government pledges policy support, according to one investment manager. Last week, U.S. accounting watchdog the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it gained full access to inspect and investigate Chinese companies...