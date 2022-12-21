The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Long waits, high fees for cremation services in Beijing as COVID cases surge

December 21, 2022
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Some residents in Beijing face waiting days to cremate relatives or paying steep fees to secure timely services, funeral home workers said, indicating a growing death toll as the Chinese capital battles a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Workers at two different funeral parlours in Beijing told Reuters over the weekend there has been a surge in residents looking to cremate deceased relatives, leading to queues and delays. Security guards were deployed this week at the entrance of a designated COVID crematorium in Beijing where Reuters reporters on Saturday saw a long line of...
