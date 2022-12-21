Upcoming mobile games to watch out for in 2023

2022 saw multiple popular game releases, including Apex Legends: Mobile and Diablo Immortal. Below, check out the list of top upcoming mobile games in 2023. Advertisement mobile games Rainbow Six: Mobile Google Play Store Advertisement Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Battlefield Mobile Advertisement Warcraft Arclight Rumble Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Advertisement Valorant Mobile Assassin’s Creed: Codename JADE Advertisement In 2022, we have already seen some significant titles drop, like Apex Legends: Mobile and the much-awaited Diablo Immortal. Both games have been successful since their launch and have built a promising following.In the next 12 months, Android and iOS platforms will...