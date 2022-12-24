House GOP wants FBI’s Twitter censorship, reimbursement records

WASHINGTON — House Republicans sent the FBI a “preservation notice” Friday seeking records on the bureau’s efforts to get Twitter to censor content like The Post’s Hunter Biden reporting — citing evidence from recent “Twitter Files” disclosures facilitated by the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk. “Newly released information shows the FBI has coordinated extensively with Twitter to censor or otherwise affect content on Twitter’s platform,” incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote to FBI Director Chris Wray. The letter seeks communications and details of FBI payments to Twitter. “These documents show that the FBI maintained this relationship with...