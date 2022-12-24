Semiconductor Stocks Brace For Bumpy Start In 2023

The semiconductor industry could be in for a rough year in 2023 amid declining sales of memory chips and PC processors, along with worries that other segments could turn south as well. However, some semiconductor stocks could buck the downturn. X Wall Street analysts lately have been making predictions for the year ahead in the chip sector. Many have revealed their top picks in semiconductor stocks for 2023. One top pick among analysts is Analog Devices (ADI), a member of the IBD Tech Leaders list. That list includes 17 semiconductor stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM), and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)....