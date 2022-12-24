U.S. House advances $1.66 trillion funding bill as deadline nears

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday advanced a $1.66 trillion bill that provides record military funding, sends emergency aid to Ukraine and keeps all federal agencies operating through Sept. 30, 2023. By a party-line vote of 215-206, the House approved rules for debating the spending bill, putting it a step closer to final approval. Passage of the Senate-approved measure in the Democratic-controlled House would send it to President Joe Biden to sign into law. With a major storm bearing down on much of the central and eastern United States, and with many lawmakers already in their home districts...