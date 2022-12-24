Putin Makes Plan for Warship Armed with Hypersonic Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the frigate Admiral Gorshkov is to be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles and will set out on combat patrol in January 2023, state news agency Tass has reported. Defense minister Sergey Shoigu said delivery of these missiles to the Russian Navy has already begun. The frigate would be armed with these weapons before "embarking on a mission in the world ocean," he said. Zircon hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling up to nine times the speed of sound with a strike range that may be greater than 620 miles, Putin has said. One was...