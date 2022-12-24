Millions getting infected by COVID in China: Official data

As hospitals and morgues in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases, official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1 while the government has permitted the opening up of “Internet Hospitals” for the affected people to seek medical help to reduce the overload on clinics. There were nearly 37 million new infections nationwide as of Tuesday this week, officials cited data, highlighting for the first time the surge in cases across the country. A leaked document purportedly from China’s National Health Commission suggested that about 248 million people around the country, roughly 17.56 per cent of...