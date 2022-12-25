Iraq's Central Bank moves to strengthen dinar against US dollar

December 24, 2022 Iraq's Central Bank has a new plan to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar. The bank released a statement this week outlining the plan. The measures are as follows: Reducing the US dollar to Iraqi dinar exchange rate for travel or internet purchases from 1,470 dinars to 1,465. Helping private banks strengthen their foreign currency reserves that are not the US dollar. The Central Bank specifically named the Chinese yuan, the euro, the Emirati dirham and the Jordanian dinar. Providing options to the public for selling foreign currencies in government banks for...