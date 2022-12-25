The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything You Need to Know About Apple's Newest Phones

December 25, 2022
Source: cnet.com cnet.com
News Snapshot:
In a year packed with numerous phone releases, Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is curious. There is the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which represent the pinnacle of the company's design, software and hardware. The iPhone 14 Pro is notably defined by an oval-shaped screen cut-out for the True Depth camera, which replaces the notch, called the Dynamic Island. But then, there's the iPhone 14 which seems like a repackaged iPhone 13 Pro without the stainless steel body or the third rear camera for telephoto pictures. Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 Mini and replaced it with a bigger version...
