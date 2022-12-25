'Twas the week before Christmas: Mawer's 2022 in review

nyse-xmas-1222 Each year, the people at Mawer Investment Management Ltd. offer their year-end perspective in the form of a poem to Financial Post readers. ’Twas the week before Christmas Thus time to review The economic story Of 2022. What y’all know is coming We would be remiss To not raise inflation It caused few any bliss. As most of us can attest Pump prices did soar Our food is more expensive Everything costs more :( As inflation kept rising To multi-decade highs, Central banks kept committing To bring its demise. They rolled out the rate hikes To tame the great...