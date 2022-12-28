NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Shows Up Early At Retail For A Familiar Price

For context, when NVIDIA announced the two RTX 4080 cards, it priced the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB model—now known simply as "RTX 4080"—at $1199, while the "RTX 4080 12GB" was marked down for an $899 launch price. The 12GB model was then "unlaunched", and it is all-but-guaranteed to resurface as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. We know that not only from earlier leaks but also from browsing Chinese e-tailers, where the cards are already up for sale. Taobao screenshots showing RTX 4070 Ti listings. Source: Videocardz Indeed, despite that NVIDIA hasn't even officially announced the SKU yet, sites like Taobao...