TikTok reportedly tracked and spied on US journalists

TikTok parent company ByteDance has come under fire for allegedly tracking and spying on US-based journalists from Financial Times, Forbes, and more. This information is obtained from an internal investigation. According to The New York Times, the Chinese company reportedly tracked journalists’ IP addresses to see if they were in proximity with TikTok employees suspected of leaking the company’s information. In an email to employees, ByteDance CEO Rubo Liang complained their public trust is undermined due to the “misconduct of a few individuals” and said he is “deeply disappointed.” TikTok general counsel Erich Andersen also reported that the company’s Internet...