Bitcoin Is Likely to Bottom Out in Q1 2023: The Last Time the World’s Premier Cryptocurrency Was This Calm, Prices Crashed

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy. Bitcoin is currently ensconced within a rare volatility compression zone, one that is likely to herald the much-anticipated cyclical bottom for the world’s premier cryptocurrency. However, before Bitcoin is able to resume its intrinsic upward trend, as dictated by the cryptocurrency’s perpetually decreasing supply dynamics, much more pain awaits bullish investors. Bitcoin Historical Volatility Index (Daily) As is evident from BitMEX’s Daily Historical Bitcoin Volatility Index (daily timeframe) above, the cryptocurrency was this calm just two other...