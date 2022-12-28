China stocks tell 2 different stories about the economy

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. were mostly higher on Tuesday amid optimism around Beijing's decision to drop COVID-19 quarantine rules for inbound visitors, as the world's second-largest economy abandons its long-held "COVID Zero" policy. But the slide in shares of EV makers like Tesla (TSLA) and a drop in Apple (AAPL) stock shows the all-clear hasn't yet been given on negative impacts from the Chinese economy. And this divided reaction on Chinese stocks shows investors both holding out optimism about what the future has in store for business in China while also acknowledging the damage already done by the...