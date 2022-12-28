The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla's stock is headed for its worst month, quarter, year on record

December 28, 2022
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
The latest drop comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will continue a week-long production halt at its Shanghai facility, facing a fresh onslaught of Covid cases within its Chinese workforce. Tesla's selloff intensified on Tuesday, with the stock dropping another 8%. Elon Musk's electric car company is days away from closing out its worst month, quarter and year on record and has moved past Meta to become the worst-performing stock in 2022 among the most valuable tech companies. Reuters reported that when Tesla's Shanghai plant reopens in January, it will do so for just 17 days, in...
