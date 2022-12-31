Use correct map of India if you want to continue working, Union minister warns companies

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday warned companies operating in India that if they wish to continue business in the country, they need to show the correct map of India. The Union minister of state for electronics and information technology issued the warning on a video posted by messaging platform WhatsApp on Twitter that had reportedly shown India without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region and some portions that China claims, reported NDTV. WhatsApp has removed the tweet after the minister’s message. “Dear WhatsApp, request that you please fix the India map error asap,” Chandrashekhar tweeted, tagging Meta, which owns WhatsApp among other...