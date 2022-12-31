GOAT tops university's list of banished words for 2023

Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has released its annual list of banned words and terms and 'greatest of all time' takes top prize Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has released its list of banned words for 2023. And they kid you not, GOAT tops inflection point, quiet quitting, and gaslighting as the 'greatest of all time' words and terms that Lake State has banished for the coming year: NEWS RELEASE LAKE SUPERIOR STATE UNIVERSITY ************************* Sault Ste. Marie, MI — Stop resorting to imprecise, trite, and meaningless words and terms of seeming...