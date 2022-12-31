The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022

December 31, 2022
Source: washingtonexaminer.com washingtonexaminer.com
News Snapshot:
Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion lobbying. Five major lobby shops have dominated their competitors this year, pulling in at least $173 million combined to influence public policy, even before year-end filings are due in late January, disclosures reveal. CRYPTO GIANTS HAVE SPENT OVER $10M ON LOBBYING IN 2022 AMID REGULATION PUSH Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter