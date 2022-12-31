From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022

Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion lobbying. Five major lobby shops have dominated their competitors this year, pulling in at least $173 million combined to influence public policy, even before year-end filings are due in late January, disclosures reveal. CRYPTO GIANTS HAVE SPENT OVER $10M ON LOBBYING IN 2022 AMID REGULATION PUSH Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck...